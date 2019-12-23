Man sought for questioning in fatal Midtown stabbing has violent criminal history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 23-year-old man wanted for questioning in a stabbing that killed two people outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend was previously charged in 2015 for a stabbing in Bellevue.

Metro police issued an alert Sunday night for Michael Mosley and said he is “strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders” of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, outside of the Dogwood Nashville.

Beathard and Trapeni were fatally stabbed, and another man injured, outside of the bar on Division Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police explained the incident began over “an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar.” Friends told News 2 the three victims intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed.

News 2 has learned Mosley was reportedly involved in a violent brawl that included more than 50 inmates at the Cheatham County jail in March 2019.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video from the incident showed Mosley stomp on a correctional officer’s head.

Mosley’s criminal history shows he was charged with aggravated assault in May 2015 following a dispute at a residence on Colt Drive in Bellevue.

Metro police said Mosley, who was 18 at the time, stabbed a man in the stomach before another man, Edward Luna, shot the same man during a dispute over Luna’s one-year-old daughter.

After the shooting and stabbing, police issued an alert for Mosley and Luna. The two were eventually captured by SWAT officers at a tattoo shop on Dickerson Pike.

Mosley’s criminal history also includes dozens of charges in Metro Nashville, including robbery, burglary and vandalism.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

