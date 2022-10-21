RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself and solicited two sisters.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 4 outside a Water Hill home.

The girls’ mother told deputies the man was driving a while 2011 Nissan Rogue SUV, stopped by her home when her daughters were outside, and exposed himself to them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rutherford County suspect (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) Rutherford County suspect (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the girls told them the man appeared to be in his mid-20s and had some facial hair. His SUV also had damage on the front and back quarter panels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Lewis at 615-904-3055.