FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a teen Friday night in a Cool Springs movie theater.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
A picture released by the police department shows the suspect wearing what appears to be black pants and a shirt with “Just Do It” written across the front.
No other information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-794-2513.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.