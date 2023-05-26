FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a teen Friday night in a Cool Springs movie theater.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

A picture released by the police department shows the suspect wearing what appears to be black pants and a shirt with “Just Do It” written across the front.

(Source: Franklin Police Department)

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-794-2513.