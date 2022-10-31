ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.

Ashland City police told News 2 the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a woman got into a fight with her boyfriend. Her adult son then reportedly intervened and shot her boyfriend in the abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The woman was also taken to the hospital with injuries related to the assault.