ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man was charged early Thursday morning after police said a drug deal turned into a shooting in November in Antioch.

According to a warrant, police said the victim was contacted via email by Judah Russell wanting to purchase some marijuana. The victim was reportedly given an address to meet up with Russell at the Villages at Dover Glen Apartments on Nov. 5, 2021.

Police said when the victim presented the marijuana inside his car, Russell pulled a gun and stole the marijuana from the victim. The warrant said the victim then grabbed for the gun, but one shot was fired, hitting the victim in the chest.

The victim allegedly tried to drive home but waited for police and medics who transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The teen was later identified in a photo lineup and charged Thursday morning with especially aggravated robbery and distributing a vape product to a minor.