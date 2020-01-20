Live Now
Man shot outside East Nashville sports bar

Beyond the Edge 2

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a sports bar in East Nashville Sunday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Beyond the Edge on South 11th Street in the Five Points area for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but is expected to survive, officers explained.

No suspect description was immediately available and no additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

