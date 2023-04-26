DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times inside an apartment late Tuesday night in Donelson.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Trails Circle at an apartment complex.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, a man was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers at the scene told a News 2 crew that two shooters may have been involved, but investigations remains underway.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified at this time. Additional information was not immediately provided.