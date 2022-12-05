MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Lewisburg Sunday night and a teenager has been charged in his death.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cheryl Drive.

Lewisburg police reported arriving officers found 20-year-old Ethan Miller on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Marshall County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Detectives determined 18-year-old Brandon Schklar was a suspect in Miller’s death. He was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Belfast Farmington Road.

Schklar was booked into the Marshall County jail and charged with criminal homicide.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lewisburg police at 931-359-3800.

No additional information was immediately released.