Man shot in the chest in Nashboro Village; Suspect at-large

Nashboro Walgreens shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in Nashboro Village in South Nashville Wednesday morning. 

The shooting happened near the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Pike just before 8 a.m.  

Metro police said the 24-year-old victim was shot in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.  

Detectives and investigators along with K-9 officers are searching the area around the nearby Kroger for the suspect.  

Police are investigating the possibility the man who was shot was making a prescription drug delivery to the pharmacy. No suspect description has been released.

No additional information was immediately released.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

