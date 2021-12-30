HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation in Hermitage after a man was shot Thursday morning.

It happened on New Hope Meadow Rd. just before 6:30 a.m. Police told News 2, suspects were breaking into cars when a person driving by saw and asked the suspects if there was anything they needed help with.

They reportedly said no, and the person started to drive away. Officials said the suspects then shot the victim and his car. The victim drove himself to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking neighbors to check their Ring doorbell cameras to try and see the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.