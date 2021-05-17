Man shot in chest at Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest at a Madison apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the complex along East Webster Street, which is off Gallatin Pike South.

When police arrived, they said they located a shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to a Nashville hospital, according to investigators, but the extent of his injuries was not provided.

Detectives said they found at least five shell casings in the complex’s parking lot.

The shooter had not been located as of 3 a.m. Monday, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.