HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway in Hermitage after an incident late Tuesday night.
Police told News 2 a man was shot inside his car near the Hermitage Inn located in the 4000 block of Lebanon Pike around 10:15 p.m. Officers on the scene said the male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.