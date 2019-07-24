Man shot during attempted robbery outside Goodlettsville bank

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodlettsville police are investigating a shooting at a local bank.
Police told News 2 a man was going to make a deposit at Volunteer State Bank in Goodlettsville when he was followed by a person who attempted to rob him.
The man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.
Police are looking for a man in a red hoodie wearing a mask and dark shorts. He drove off in a stolen 2018 or 2019 white Nissan Maxima with several other people in the car. The tag number is 2K09W5.
Goodlettsville police released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to call Goodlettsville police.
