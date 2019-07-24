Man shot during attempted robbery outside Goodlettsville bank

With the growth of hemp production in Tennessee comes budding interest and now there's a new tour to learn all about the industry.

From the ins to the outs, to what it's really like to grow hemp, Rabbit Circle Farm Tours is now hopping onto Middle Tennessee's newest cash crop.

Sixth-generation farmer Jennifer Davis runs the tours.

"I've been doing the farm tours here for about a year and in the last three or four months especially I've had a lot of folks start asking questions about hemp," said Davis.

That's when Rabbit Circle's Hemp Tours was born.

Davis combined her extensive background in agriculture with her connections to area hemp farmers.

"It's more to not necessarily be an educator but the facilitator," said Davis. "What are those opportunities for farmers? I think there's maybe a little misconception that you'll be able to come out here and play at a cannabis plant and suddenly you'll be a millionaire."

The tours start in Nashville where Davis drives to at least three Middle Tennessee Hemp Farms.

"We go through a regular till application, the no-till application, and then a strip field," said Davis.

Next comes history.

"Up until for sure the early 1950s, it was a viable economic crop," she said.

Then the business side.

"This was what was in this field last year, this is the potential for what might be in this field next year," said Davis.

Finally, the reality for farmers.