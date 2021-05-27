Man shot by officer during confrontation in backyard of Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot by a Clarksville officer during a confrontation in the backyard of a home early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded just after 12:10 a.m. to a call on Durrett Drive, where they said they made contact with a man in the yard.

(Photo: WKRN)

As officers were speaking with the man, they said he pulled out a weapon, leading an officer to fire, striking the man.

He was transported to a hospital, but his condition was not provided.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.