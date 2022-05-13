ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a shooting call after a man was shot early Friday morning in Antioch.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Cambridge Apartments located at 660 Bell Road just before 3:30 a.m. Police said the man that was shot was in his 20s.

News 2 crews were on the scene and saw crime scene tape as authorities worked to gather evidence. No other information was immediately provided.