ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a shooting call after a man was shot early Friday morning in Antioch.
According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Cambridge Apartments located at 660 Bell Road just before 3:30 a.m. Police said the man that was shot was in his 20s.
News 2 crews were on the scene and saw crime scene tape as authorities worked to gather evidence. No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.