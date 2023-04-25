LOBELVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot by a deputy in Perry County.

According to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems, officers originally responded to a car wash for reports of a man slumped in a car.

Once at the scene, Perry County deputies found the man who reportedly showed a gun and began waving it at law enforcement.

Deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon.

Weems says there was then an exchange of shots between the suspect and the responding deputies.

The suspect was shot in the exchange, while the deputies were not injured.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was airlifted to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who has been requested to assist in the investigation.