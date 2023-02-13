MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after reportedly shooting at deputies during a pursuit in 2021.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office initially reported on June 20, 2021, deputies were asked to help deputies in Stewart County with a pursuit involving a convertible with the top down being driven by Donald Robinson, a previously convicted felon, heading eastbound toward Montgomery County.

Once Montgomery County deputies joined the pursuit, Robison reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the deputies. Robinson continued driving down numerous road at speeds over 100 miles per hour, often driving into oncoming traffic to get away from deputies. Robinson also continued firing shots, shattering a Montgomery County deputy’s windshield as well as a Stewart County deputy’s windshield, according to authorities.

Robinson eventually crashed into a tree line and ran away before being taken into custody.

On Feb. 8, 2023, Robinson pled guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a prior drug offense, aggravated assault, and evading arrest by vehicle with the risk of injury or death, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Robinson was sentenced to 35 years in prison and expressed his remorse to deputies for his actions that day, officials said.