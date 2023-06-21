OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges and will serve 21 years in prison as the result of a deadly crash that killed an unborn child.

District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway said on the night of May 12, 2022, James Vaughn was seen in Livingston driving with no headlights on. Vaughn was turning onto Highway 85 and the person driving behind Vaughn saw him begin to travel on the wrong side of the road, completely in the eastbound lane.

Vaughn then reportedly hit his brakes and cut off both lanes of traffic, almost hitting a white car in the process. He then stopped in the middle of the road, put his vehicle in reverse, slammed on the gas and almost hit the vehicle behind him, according to officials.

While traveling at least 70 mph, Vaughn’s vehicle reportedly crossed the center line of the road and hit the victim’s vehicle head on.

Dunaway’s office said the people in the car Vaughn crashed into were identified as Daniel Flatt, his wife Halie Flatt, son Titus Flatt, and unborn child Silas Flatt. Halie was nine months pregnant with Silas at the time of the crash and sustained blunt force injuries, causing Silas to die.

James Vaughn (Source: Office of the District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway)

Officials said the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained a search warrant that allowed them to obtain a blood sample from Vaughn. The sample was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab; testing revealed THC metabolite, fentanyl, flualprazolam, methamphetamine, and amphetamine were all present in Vaughn’s system at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Vaughn pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, and driving on a revoked driver license. He also had two prior DUI convictions.

After pleading guilty, Vaughn was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In 2023, the Tennessee General Assembly passed the “Silas Gable Flatt Law” named after Silas. The bill creates a criminal offense for a person to knowingly provide a motor vehicle to another person if they are under the influence of some intoxicant, or to knowingly provide a motor vehicle to another person if they know the person has a suspended or revoked driver’s license.