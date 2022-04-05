COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for a crash that killed a teen in Columbia back in 2020.

Gavin Sheets was given the maximum sentence of six years after entering a guilty plea to reckless vehicular homicide. District Attorney Brent Cooper said a judge heard testimony from multiple witnesses, including the parents of Jillian Brown, 16, who lost her life in the crash in October of 2020, saying her death was “devastating.”

Cooper said the judge also heard from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who said Sheets’ car traveled nearly 500 feet after failing to navigate a turn. He and another passenger were airlifted, and Brown was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper also allegedly testified that Sheet’s vehicle recorded a speed of 112 mph 2.5 seconds before the airbags deployed.

The judge reportedly said on Monday that Sheets’ driving habits were “like a missile waiting to hit something, that, unfortunately, hit the Brown family.” Cooper said Brown’s parents described her as smart, funny, and a model teenager who had a promising career ahead.

“Hopefully, the Brown family can begin to heal a little now,” D.A. Cooper stated. “Maybe, this sentence will deter other young people from driving recklessly and will save lives in the future.”