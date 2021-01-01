Man reunited with pet after losing everything in bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A miracle was uncovered Thursday for a musician who lost everything in the Christmas Day bombing.

Buck McCoy’s apartment on 2nd Avenue was destroyed, and for six days now he was worried sick about his beloved cat Molly, who did not make it out with him.

Our News 2 crew downtown noticed authorities bringing animals away from the scene in cages, and recognized Buck running toward them. To his delight, Molly was returned to him safely, and our News 2 crew captured the moment where Buck got to love on Molly again.

“I know she’s just a little orange cutie thing, but she was everything to me,” he said. “The last five years she’s always been there for me when I get off work, and you know she likes to eat whiskers and she loves channel 2. We watch channel 2 together.”

Buck said he’s ready for a fresh start, just him and Molly.