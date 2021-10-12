Man reunited with Franklin class ring 42 years after it was lost

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was reunited with his Franklin High School class ring 42 years after it was lost.

The ring flew off of Terry Bruce’s hand as he was throwing a fristbee in Percy Warner Park in 1979.

He spent all day looking for the ring but eventually gave up.

Then a man who was using a metal detector in Belle Meade found the ring. That family now has a student at Franklin High and decided to search for the owner. A little detective work involving a yearbook led them to Terry Bruce.

“They tied it to me, a friend of mine got in touch with me , here I am today to pick it up, 42 years later. I never ever thought I would lay eyes on this again, I thought it was gone 42 years ago for good and I’m holding it today, it’s pretty neat,” said Bruce.

Bruce had his initials inscribed on the inside of the ring and that gave the school a place to start to find the rightful owner.