Man injured in rollover on interstate in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police and fire personnel in La Vergne saved a man’s life early Sunday morning after a rollover crash on the interstate.

Officials say police responded to a call for a crash involving a car that rolled over on I-24 eastbound at around 6 a.m. The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving lots of blood at the scene. Authorities arrived, saw the blood at the scene and concluded the driver was seriously injured.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist in the search for the man as officers were concerned about the severity of his injuries. The driver was found suffering from serious injuries shortly after on top of a bluff next to the interstate.

The fire department was then called and used a ladder to get the driver down. EMS evaluated the driver and then took him to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.