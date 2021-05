WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Federal authorities arrested a man from Indiana Saturday afternoon after he reportedly climbed up the underside of the Natchez Trace Bridge.

The Williamson County Fire and Rescue squad says the man reportedly got stuck underneath the bridge, was close to falling and could not climb back down.

Rescuers were able to get the man to safety without injury.

Federal park rangers charged the man with criminal trespassing.