LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was rescued after officials said he crashed into a pond along Rogers Lane in Lebanon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said a 51-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram traveling west when he ran off the roadway to the left and hit a ditch. They said the vehicle continued through several farm fences before coming to a stop in a shallow pond.

Then, THP said a small fire started in the rear of the vehicle.

Nearby residents told News 2 they were alerted to the scene by a neighborhood dog, Frankie, who was barking near the vehicle. News 2 was told residents then called authorities for assistance.

“You’re always going to get someone going beyond the speed limit sometimes, but we don’t typically have a big problem with nussiance or people abnormally speeding out here, and I’ve lived out here for 31 years,” said resident Terry Eads.

THP said a trooper arrived on scene and removed the driver from the vehicle. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency also responded and rendered aid to the driver.

His condition is unknown at this time.