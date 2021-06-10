Man reported missing in Murfreesboro after no contact in several weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement in Murfreesboro are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who was reported missing by loved ones.

Murfreesboro police are trying to find Frank Maurice Washington, 37.

Police say relatives reported the man missing after they hadn’t heard from him in several weeks.

Officers learned that Washington checked out of the Knights Inn motel back on May 30th. They say he has no known medical or mental issues.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call the detective on the case at 629-201-5513.