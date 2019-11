HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Humphreys County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Stirman was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at a location in the 7400 block of Clydeton Road.

Investigators believe it’s possible he was headed to Florida in his truck.

Anyone with information on Stirman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Humphreys County dispatchers at 931-296-7792.