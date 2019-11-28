Man pedals past pain to raise awareness for E.B.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trip across the country, on a bike, lands a man in Nashville this holiday.

Robb Freed is biking for a cause, raising awareness and money for Epidermolysis bullosa, or E.B, is a group of rare diseases that cause fragile skin that blisters easily.

Freed knows the symptoms all too well. His son, Drake, passed away at 13 months old from E.B.

“Losing your kids is something you never get over,” Freed said. “How you cope with it, how you deal with it, that’s what trips people up.”

Freed now finds strength in biking, meeting and supporting other kids with E.B along the way.

After completing his 225 day, 8,000 plus mile solo and self-supported cross country and back bicycle journey last year, Freed decided to do it again in 2019.

The Big Ride for E.B 2.0. Freed says it will likely take him about four months.

“I started bicycling it became an addiction to cope with that loss,” Freed said. “You can’t live with hate, you can’t be mean, can’t be selfish, you have to direct it somewhere else and bicycling really did that for me.”​ ​

Through all of his travels, Freed has broken two ribs, a foot, and collarbone.

Currently, there is no treatment or cure for EB.

Daily wound care and pain management are the only available options.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

If you want to learn more, The Big Ride for E.B was featured in the movie ‘At The Edge of Hope.”

You can find it on Amazon Prime.