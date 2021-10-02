Man missing after hospital release in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help after a man went missing following his release from a local hospital.

According to a family member, James Michael Spain was released from St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on September 29 and hasn’t been heard from since.

On September 30 a family member reported the 68-year-old as missing.

Spain suffers from several medical conditions including PTSD.

The 68-year-old is known to frequent around motels on Chaffin Place in Murfreesboro.

Spain has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.