Man missing after EF-3 tornado tears through Mt. Juliet

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are working to locate a 27-year-old North Carolina man seen walking in the city about an hour before Tuesday’s tornado hit.

According to police, an officer encountered Benjamin Fitch, who explained he was waiting on a ride back to North Carolina. An EF-3 tornado tore through Mt. Juliet about an hour later, killing at least three people in the area.

Police said early Wednesday morning they had received word that Fitch’s ride did arrive, but he had not been located. Fitch does not have a phone and his family is concerned for his well-being, officers explained.

Fitch is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.