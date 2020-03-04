Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  30
Closings
Benton County Schools Cedars Preparatory Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Family Christian Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Friendship Christian School Generation Changers Academy Holy Rosary Academy Jackson County Schools Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville Adult Literacy Program Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Rochelle Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Under Armour Distribution House Under Armour Distribution House Wayne Reed Christian Childcare WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Westminster School For Young Children Wilson County Schools

Man missing after EF-3 tornado tears through Mt. Juliet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are working to locate a 27-year-old North Carolina man seen walking in the city about an hour before Tuesday’s tornado hit.

According to police, an officer encountered Benjamin Fitch, who explained he was waiting on a ride back to North Carolina. An EF-3 tornado tore through Mt. Juliet about an hour later, killing at least three people in the area.

Police said early Wednesday morning they had received word that Fitch’s ride did arrive, but he had not been located. Fitch does not have a phone and his family is concerned for his well-being, officers explained.

Fitch is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar