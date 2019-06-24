Man leaving downtown Nashville assaulted in taxi cab

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is accused of assaulting another man he reportedly met at a downtown Nashville bar over the weekend while the two were in a taxi headed to one of their homes.

Lee Silvers, 30,was booked into the Metro jail Saturday morning on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

According to Metro police, the cab driver told officers he picked up Silvers and another man hours earlier near Broadway.

During the ride and out of nowhere, the driver said Silvers started punching the other man.

The driver was able to alert police and met them at a location on Eighth Avenue South.

Officers spoke to the victim, who suffered visible bruising and swelling, and learned he met Silvers at a downtown bar and had offered him a place to stay due to his level of intoxication.

The victim did not want to prosecute Silvers for assault, but the suspect was still charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Silvers has since bonded out of jail.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.