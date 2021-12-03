Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Humphreys County

Humphreys County wrong way crash

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 East in Humphreys County and another woman was injured Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 the crash happened near mile marker 145 at 6 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, according to the THP.

A man driving the vehicle in the wrong direction crashed into another vehicle and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died, authorities said.

A woman in the vehicle that was hit was also taken to the hospital. At this time it is unknown what condition she is in.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

