Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Stewarts Ferry Pike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly crash generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Police say the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike near Donelsonwood Drive.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Stewarts Ferry Pike at a high rate of speed. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Robert Osborne, then failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.

Osborne was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories