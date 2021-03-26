Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Stewarts Ferry Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Police say the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike near Donelsonwood Drive.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Stewarts Ferry Pike at a high rate of speed. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Robert Osborne, then failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.

Osborne was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to police.