Man killed in shootout with officers in DeKalb County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man was killed during an armed standoff with law enforcement in DeKalb County Thursday night.

The standoff, which began following a manhunt for the suspect after shots were fired at a Mexican restaurant, happened at a home on Toad Road.

County and city authorities spent Thursday searching for Gregorio Cruz Vanloo after the incident at Los Lobos Mexican Restaurant.

Gregorio Cruz Vanloo (Courtesy: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

“After we got a tip that he was at this residence on Toad Road, officers of the Sheriff’s Department and Smithville Police Department got together and went to this home trying to apprehend Vanloo. When we arrived on the scene, Vanloo was on the front porch and after threatening the officers he drew down on them with a handgun and after an exchange of gunfire with officers Vanloo was wounded. He was taken by DeKalb EMS to Ascension Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said Sheriff Patrick Ray.

No one else was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.