Man killed in shooting at Madison gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a confrontation at a Madison gas station early Friday morning.

Officers responded to Exxon Tigermarket on Gallatin Pike South near Emmitt Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

According to police, there had been an altercation inside the gas station a short time earlier when a man entered the store with a gun and was involved in a verbal argument with another man.

That man left and came back a short time later, which is when he reportedly pulled out the gun again and pointed it at the other man. The man then used his weapon to shoot the other man pointing his gun at him, according to Metro police.

“Appeared to have pulled the gun on this man here, he fired from what we can tell at the moment possibly in self defense, it looks it’s going to be self defense, l don’t know that for sure yet, like I said we’re still doing an investigation,” explained Detective Ernie Jones with Metro police.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital where he died. Metro police do not believe the man killed ever fired a shot.

No additional information was immediately released.

