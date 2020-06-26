Man killed in shooting at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed in a shooting at a DeKalb County home Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Carter Drive in Smithville around 12:30 p.m.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported when deputies from the department arrived at the home, they found a man lying on the front porch with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the home owner and the man exchanged gunfire and the homeowner shot and killed him. The homeowner was not injured, according to the Sheriff.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and no charges have been filed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

