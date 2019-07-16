Man killed in motorcycle crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck on Dickerson Pike Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Whites Creek Pike around 1:30 p.m.

Metro police identified Napolin Middlebrooks Jr. as the rider killed in the crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that Middlebrooks was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Dickerson Pike when he collided with a northbound 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a trailer that was turning left onto Whites Creek Pike, according to a release.

Metro police said Middlebrooks was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of the trailer. He was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and there was no evidence of impairment.

No additional information was released.

