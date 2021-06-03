Man killed in crash on Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro identified

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police identified the man killed in a crash on Lebanon Pike this week.

Officers said Tibor Koritsanszky, 66, died after being trapped in his car Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation showed a woman was driving a silver Ford Escape southbound on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane at around 10:39 a.m. when her car crossed the double center line, and hit a blue Toyota Prius being driven by Koritsanszky.

His car was forced into a ditch, and firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free him but he died an hour later at the hospital.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash but that driver suffered minor injuries along. The driver of the escape was not injured.