Man killed, child injured in wrong-way crash on Putnam County interstate

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators say a wrong-way driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the interstate in Putnam County had alcohol in his system.

The fatal crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 in Putnam County.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Michael Silvey was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, when several vehicles tried to avoid hitting Silvey’s pick-up truck.

Four vehicles collided with the truck, killing Silvey and injuring his eight-year-old male passenger, the report states.

The extent of the child’s injuries have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

