WILSON CO. Tenn, (WKRN) – Investigators have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at Cedar Creek Marina Wednesday.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Brent Martin, 48, of Old Hickory was found shot inside a camper.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the marina located at 9120 Saundersville Road around 5 a.m.

Investigators said another person was injured and taken to a hospital.

The Wilson County Sheriff said there’s not threat to the public and that the shooting is still under investigation.

Sheriff Bryan Robert released this statement, “Our condolences to the Martin family and his friends. Anytime a person is killed in our community during a violent incident is a tragedy. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to keep Wilson County and our citizens safe with all the resources we have”.