LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed after being struck by a bird while riding his motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Lawrenceburg.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 41-year-old Karl Tillar was riding his Suzi GSX motorcycle northbound near the intersection of Highway 241 and Red Hill Center Road at around 3 p.m. when a buzzard hit him in the head, causing Tillar to lose control of his motorcycle and run off the road.

The motorcycle reportedly went through a fence and hit multiple trees before coming to a stop in the field. Tillar was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.

No other information was released.