Man jumps from window with 2-year-old to escape gunfire in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man and his two-year-old child were injured while escaping gunfire in Hermitage late Sunday night.

According to police, someone shot at the man inside of an apartment on Old Hickory Boulevard near Bell Road. Officers said the man grabbed his two-year-old, jumped from the apartment window and traveled to a location on Debbie Drive to seek help.

Police said the man suffered a puncture wound to his foot from glass, while the child had a puncture wound to the back. Both had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, investigators explained.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

