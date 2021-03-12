Man injured in North Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was transported to a hospital after a fire at an abandoned two-story house in North Nashville late Thursday night.

Nashville firefighters responded around 11 p.m. to reports of fire at the residence in the area of Jefferson Street and 21st Avenue North.

When crews arrived, they said smoke and flames were visible coming from the home and two people were found sitting on the front porch. One of them, identified only as a man, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, firefighters said, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The other person sitting on the porch, a woman, ran from the scene, according to investigators.

(Photo: WKRN)

Firefighters said they determined the house was abandoned and had no electricity at the time of the fire.

The fire reportedly started somewhere within the second floor of the home, but the cause remains under investigation.