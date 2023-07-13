HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Hickman County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at around 3:30 p.m., Hickman County deputies were involved in a pursuit when the driver of the vehicle stopped on a logging road in the area of Round House Court in Centerville.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and, for reasons unknown, an argument ensued, resulting in the driver being shot by one of the two deputies on scene, according to the TBI.

Authorities said the suspect was taken to a Nashville hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured and no other information was released.