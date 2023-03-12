DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Dickson County that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.

Based on the preliminary information, the TBI said deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Dickson Police Department were dispatched to a home invasion reported earlier in the evening on Saturday, March 11.

According to authorities, the officers made contact with a man, who drove away from the scene and crashed near Gaskins Road.

Then, as a Dickson officer approached the vehicle, the man reportedly put the vehicle in reverse, so the officer fired his weapon at him.

The man ended up with minor injuries after the incident, so he was treated at a local hospital before Dickson County deputies took him into custody, officials reported.

However, no law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

The TBI released a statement on Sunday, March 12 about the ongoing investigation into the shooting, which said, in part:

“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”

Officials did not share the identity of the man injured or the officer involved in Saturday night’s shooting.