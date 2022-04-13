CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to an apartment fire in Clarksville Tuesday night and said a man refused to leave the building.

According to the Clarksville Fire Department (CFD), officials were called to a structure fire located at 615 Tiny Town Road for an apartment complex that was under construction. Fire officials said a man was found in the building but refused to come out.

CFD said Clarksville police and fire rescue tried to talk him out but were unsuccessful. The fire was extinguished, and the man was taken to Tennova Healthcare for sustained injuries.

It is unclear who the male was, and how the fire started.