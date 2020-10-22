Man injured after vehicle hit by train in Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken to the hospital after his car was hit by a train in the Wedgewood-Houston area late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lindell Avenue.

Authorities said the vehicle ended up on the tracks and was hit by the train. The nearest intersection was about a mile from where the incident happened.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital but his exact injuries were unknown.

  Lindell Ave train crash
    (Photo: WKRN)
