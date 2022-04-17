GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after a pipe bomb exploded at a Grundy County home overnight.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home off Highway 399 in Palmer after a man showed up at the emergency room in Dunlap for injuries to his hand and arm. His injuries appeared to be consistent with an explosion.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found what appeared to be a pipe bomb that had been detonated. After searching the home, deputies found what they believe were three additional pipe bombs.

Grundy County guns (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

Grundy County cash (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

Grundy county drugs (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies also found about 70 pounds of marijuana, weapons, ammo and $7,700 cash.

The suspect was flown to an area hospital and the sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.