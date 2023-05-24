RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured Wednesday after being attacked by a bull near Eagleville.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said paramedics arrived at a barn on Allisona Road and treated the 55-year-old Chapel Hill man before he was flown to a hospital.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Jamie Bailey said witnesses heard the man yelling, “Get back! Get back!” while he was inside the barn.

Deputies and EMS personnel reportedly yelled at the aggressive Scottish Highland bull to distract it and draw its attention away from the injured man.

The sheriff’s office said the bull then charged at them, causing the deputy to fire his rifle, killing it.