DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is being charged with second-degree murder following a months-long investigation into a drug-related death out of DeKalb County.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department began investigating on Feb. 9, 2023, after 39-year-old William Wayne Graham was found dead at a residence on Bright Hill Road in Smithville.

According to the TBI, the investigation revealed that Graham had died from acute combined drug toxicity that included ethanol, alprazolam, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Officials believe 59-year-old Scott Ferrell supplied Graham with the cocaine that led to his death.

On Nov. 27, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Graham with one count of second-degree murder, one count of sale of a schedule II narcotic and one count of delivery of a schedule II narcotic.

The next day, Ferrell was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.