COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man already in prison for aggravated child abuse is now facing first degree murder charges in the death of a child.

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said Cameron Lee Olson was indicted by a grand jury for the November 2022 death of Arrayah Johnson. Olson had previously pled guilty to aggravated child abuse of Johnson back in 2016.

Olson is already serving a 20-year sentence for that offense.